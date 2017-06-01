Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 12:52 pm

Pregnant Serena Williams Doesn't Know Her Baby's Gender

Rumors have been swirling about the gender of Serena Williams‘ baby after her sister Venus referred to her future niece or nephew as “she.” Now, the pregnant tennis star is speaking out to correct the reports.

“I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have,” Serena wrote in an Instagram post.

“To clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them [to] do for me next,” she added. “If I want something from one of my sisters I say baby Venus, baby Lyn, or Baby Isha needs it.”

“I did not grow up with brothers, only sisters and we all say ‘she’ more than ‘he.’ Unless I’m joking with my Dad or Alexis and I’m trying to con something out of them too,” Serena continued. “Hey I’m the youngest [of] 5. I’ve always tricked all of them what can I say!”

Pictured inside: Serena making an appearance at the Saint-Germain des Prés Apple store on Thursday (June 1) in Paris, France.
