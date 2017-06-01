Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo &amp; Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 6:15 pm

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Nickname for Zac Efron (Video)

Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Nickname for Zac Efron (Video)

Priyanka Chopra had fun answering all kinds of Baywatch questions in London!

The 34-year-old actress wrapped up her Baywatch world tour at the Build LDN event at AOL London on Thursday (June 1) in England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra

She looked stunning in a lacy white top, striped skirt, and green snakeskin heels.

Watch her talk about her favorite parts of filming, her nickname for co-star Zac Efron (starting around the 11-minute mark), and more below!

Priyanka is also in talks to join the cast of two other upcoming films, which both shoot this summer.


Priyanka Chopra – Build Series LDN

FYI: Priyanka is wearing Zimmermann.
Just Jared on Facebook
priyanka chopra answers baywatch questions in london 01
priyanka chopra answers baywatch questions in london 02
priyanka chopra answers baywatch questions in london 03
priyanka chopra answers baywatch questions in london 04
priyanka chopra answers baywatch questions in london 05
priyanka chopra answers baywatch questions in london 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop