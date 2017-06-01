Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Nickname for Zac Efron (Video)
Priyanka Chopra had fun answering all kinds of Baywatch questions in London!
The 34-year-old actress wrapped up her Baywatch world tour at the Build LDN event at AOL London on Thursday (June 1) in England.
She looked stunning in a lacy white top, striped skirt, and green snakeskin heels.
Watch her talk about her favorite parts of filming, her nickname for co-star Zac Efron (starting around the 11-minute mark), and more below!
Priyanka is also in talks to join the cast of two other upcoming films, which both shoot this summer.
Priyanka Chopra – Build Series LDN
FYI: Priyanka is wearing Zimmermann.