Rihanna Looks Presidential, Posing Among American Flags!

Could this be a glimpse into what Rihanna would look like in the Oval Office?!

The 29-year-old singer posed among American flags and looked very presidential while attending the Madeworn x Roc96 Pop-Up event on Wednesday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

Obviously, since Rihanna was not born in the United States, she is not eligible to become president. But, we can dream, right?!

Rihanna took to Instagram that day to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her groundbreaking album Good Girl Gone Bad.

“10 years ago I released a body of work that would change the course of my life and career in ways that I still can’t fully grasp!” Rihanna wrote. “To my fans…you have truly supported and nurtured my journey and I’m forever grateful to you for making it such a wild ride so far 😎 and I look forward to our journey ahead. once a good girl go bad, she gone forever!”