Rita Ora Takes #Legend's June Cover, Talks Working With Carrie Fisher On 'Wonderwell'

Rita Ora shows off some skin as she strikes a pose for the new June cover of #legend magazine!

Here’s what the 26-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On her upcoming album: “The new album is amazing because I put my whole heart and soul into it. It’s the most real album I’ve ever been a part of. I’ve had a lot of phases with this album, you know, a lot of characters. I always used to think being vulnerable was embarrassing, until I started using it in my songs and now… I can’t stop being vulnerable. I think the vulnerable side of me is the best part. It’s the best thing I could have ever done.”

On building an empire: “I just really want to make something so that I can retire and be all right. You know what I mean? My parents have always been really futuristic humans, always thinking about the future. And we were just raised like that. I didn’t know what I meant by empire when I was just starting out. I didn’t know. I did America’s Next Top Model and Tyra, she created an empire. I really respect people who do that because it just makes you look really multitasking, you know?”

On working with the late Carrie Fisher: “I was with her the day before she got on that flight and it’s just crazy. She drank a lot of Coca-Cola and we were, like, loving life on Coca-Cola. We were laughing, the scene was amazing and she helped me a lot. And that was it. I hope people enjoy the movie, Wonderwell. It’s a cool movie.”

