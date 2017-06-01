Top Stories
Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 9:25 am

Rita Ora Takes #Legend's June Cover, Talks Working With Carrie Fisher On 'Wonderwell'

Rita Ora Takes #Legend's June Cover, Talks Working With Carrie Fisher On 'Wonderwell'

Rita Ora shows off some skin as she strikes a pose for the new June cover of #legend magazine!

Here’s what the 26-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On her upcoming album: “The new album is amazing because I put my whole heart and soul into it. It’s the most real album I’ve ever been a part of. I’ve had a lot of phases with this album, you know, a lot of characters. I always used to think being vulnerable was embarrassing, until I started using it in my songs and now… I can’t stop being vulnerable. I think the vulnerable side of me is the best part. It’s the best thing I could have ever done.”

On building an empire: “I just really want to make something so that I can retire and be all right. You know what I mean? My parents have always been really futuristic humans, always thinking about the future. And we were just raised like that. I didn’t know what I meant by empire when I was just starting out. I didn’t know. I did America’s Next Top Model and Tyra, she created an empire. I really respect people who do that because it just makes you look really multitasking, you know?”

On working with the late Carrie Fisher: “I was with her the day before she got on that flight and it’s just crazy. She drank a lot of Coca-Cola and we were, like, loving life on Coca-Cola. We were laughing, the scene was amazing and she helped me a lot. And that was it. I hope people enjoy the movie, Wonderwell. It’s a cool movie.”

For more from Rita, visit hashtaglegend.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora takes legends june cover 01
rita ora takes legends june cover 02
rita ora takes legends june cover 03
rita ora takes legends june cover 04
rita ora takes legends june cover 05
rita ora takes legends june cover 06
rita ora takes legends june cover 07
rita ora takes legends june cover 08

Photos: Ricky Lo for #legend
Posted to: Magazine, Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop