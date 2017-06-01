Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 10:19 pm

Rob Kardashian Slams Mehgan James Dating Rumors, Says He's 'Never Heard Of' Her

Rob Kardashian Slams Mehgan James Dating Rumors, Says He's 'Never Heard Of' Her

Rob Kardashian just put an end to any rumors that he’s dating reality TV personality Mehgan James.

The 30-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Thursday (June 1) to clarify.

“Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something,” he wrote. “Not true never even met her or heard of her before.”

This comes after sources yesterday claimed that “Mehgan’s been supporting Rob and his business for some time now. They’ve been really close friends for about three months.”

But wait, there’s more: Mehgan even retweeted Rob‘s tweet.

Rob and former fiancee Blac Chyna ended their engagement back in February. They are parents to seven-month-old daughter Dream.

Photos: WENN
