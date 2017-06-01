Salma Hayek Stuns at 'Beatriz at Dinner' Sundance Screening

Salma Hayek looked gorgeous at the screening of her upcoming comedy Beatriz at Dinner.

The 50-year-old actress donned head-to-toe black for the event held during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at The May Fair Hotel on Thursday (June 1) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Salma Hayek

She was joined by director Miguel Arteta as well as her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

That same day, Salma changed into a dark green dress for the Sundance London filmmaker and press breakfast at Picturehouse Central.

Beatriz at Dinner tells the story of a holistic medicine practitioner who attends a wealthy client’s dinner party after her car breaks down.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on June 9, and watch the trailer below!



Beatriz at Dinner | Official Trailer

FYI: Salma is wearing Bottega Veneta at the breakfast.