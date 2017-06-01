Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 5:40 pm

Salma Hayek Stuns at 'Beatriz at Dinner' Sundance Screening

Salma Hayek Stuns at 'Beatriz at Dinner' Sundance Screening

Salma Hayek looked gorgeous at the screening of her upcoming comedy Beatriz at Dinner.

The 50-year-old actress donned head-to-toe black for the event held during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at The May Fair Hotel on Thursday (June 1) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Salma Hayek

She was joined by director Miguel Arteta as well as her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

That same day, Salma changed into a dark green dress for the Sundance London filmmaker and press breakfast at Picturehouse Central.

Beatriz at Dinner tells the story of a holistic medicine practitioner who attends a wealthy client’s dinner party after her car breaks down.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on June 9, and watch the trailer below!


Beatriz at Dinner | Official Trailer

FYI: Salma is wearing Bottega Veneta at the breakfast.
