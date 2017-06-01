Thu, 01 June 2017 at 11:31 pm
Sam Heughan in Talks to Join 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'
Sam Heughan is in talks to join the upcoming film The Spy Who Dumped Me!
The 37-year-old Outlander star is in the final stages of negotiations to play the male lead in the film alongside Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, Variety reports.
The Spy Who Dumped Me follows two best friends who become part of a conspiracy when one of them discovers that the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.
This would be Sam‘s first major film.
