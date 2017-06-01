Top Stories
will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 3:54 pm

Sarah Hyland Was Really Loving All Those Covfefe Jokes

Sarah Hyland Was Really Loving All Those Covfefe Jokes

Sarah Hyland got a laugh out of the trending topic Donald Trump inadvertently created this week.

The 26-year-old actress got a lot of “covfefe” jokes thrown her way on social media.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Hyland

“I had two FULL dinners tonight and although I don’t regret it? I have a feeling that my morning will..I am LOVING all the covfefe jokes about my dinners. Hahaha you guys keep me young 😂,” Sarah tweeted. “All this #covfefe talk is making me miss @DannyZuker”

Pictured: Sarah rocks her curly hair naturally while stopping by the eye doctor on Wednesday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

Just Jared on Facebook
sarah hyland curly hair eye doctor 01
sarah hyland curly hair eye doctor 02
sarah hyland curly hair eye doctor 03
sarah hyland curly hair eye doctor 04
sarah hyland curly hair eye doctor 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Sarah Hyland

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop