Sarah Hyland Was Really Loving All Those Covfefe Jokes
Sarah Hyland got a laugh out of the trending topic Donald Trump inadvertently created this week.
The 26-year-old actress got a lot of “covfefe” jokes thrown her way on social media.
“I had two FULL dinners tonight and although I don’t regret it? I have a feeling that my morning will..I am LOVING all the covfefe jokes about my dinners. Hahaha you guys keep me young 😂,” Sarah tweeted. “All this #covfefe talk is making me miss @DannyZuker”
Pictured: Sarah rocks her curly hair naturally while stopping by the eye doctor on Wednesday (May 31) in Los Angeles.
— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 31, 2017