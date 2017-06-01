Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 4:51 pm

Selena Gomez Had the 'Most Beautiful Drag Queen' Sing at Her Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Selena Gomez Had the 'Most Beautiful Drag Queen' Sing at Her Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Selena Gomez is kicking off Gay Pride Month with a pretty cool anecdote from her 16th birthday!

The 24-year-old singer wrote a “love letter” to her LGBTQ fans and talked about how she learned acceptance from a young age.

“I remember as a young child going to brunch on Sundays with my mom and her group of friends. I had no idea they were all gay as I didn’t even comprehend what that meant at the time,” Selena wrote via Billboard. “All I knew is that I loved being surrounded by these kind, fun and loving friends my mother had around her. I definitely give credit to her for raising me in an environment that was incredibly open-minded and non-judgmental. She also surprised me at my 16th birthday party with a performance by the most beautiful drag queen singing my favorite song. I don’t think most 16 year olds can say that!”

She continued, “My co-writer Justin Tranter couldn’t believe I had never seen the Madonna documentary Truth or Dare and so while we were in Mexico he sat me down to watch it with him. I loved it and was especially struck by how groundbreaking it was for the gay rights movement and how far LGBTQ rights have come in my lifetime. There is still a significant amount of work to do and I look forward to the day when a person is never judged, discriminated or feared for their sexuality.”
