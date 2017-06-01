Selena Gomez Had the 'Most Beautiful Drag Queen' Sing at Her Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Selena Gomez is kicking off Gay Pride Month with a pretty cool anecdote from her 16th birthday!

The 24-year-old singer wrote a “love letter” to her LGBTQ fans and talked about how she learned acceptance from a young age.

“I remember as a young child going to brunch on Sundays with my mom and her group of friends. I had no idea they were all gay as I didn’t even comprehend what that meant at the time,” Selena wrote via Billboard. “All I knew is that I loved being surrounded by these kind, fun and loving friends my mother had around her. I definitely give credit to her for raising me in an environment that was incredibly open-minded and non-judgmental. She also surprised me at my 16th birthday party with a performance by the most beautiful drag queen singing my favorite song. I don’t think most 16 year olds can say that!”

She continued, “My co-writer Justin Tranter couldn’t believe I had never seen the Madonna documentary Truth or Dare and so while we were in Mexico he sat me down to watch it with him. I loved it and was especially struck by how groundbreaking it was for the gay rights movement and how far LGBTQ rights have come in my lifetime. There is still a significant amount of work to do and I look forward to the day when a person is never judged, discriminated or feared for their sexuality.”