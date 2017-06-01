Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, & Fred Armisen Promote Their Show 'Documentary Now!'

Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, and Fred Armisen are all smiles as they arrive at IFC”s event for shows Brockmire and Documentary Now! on Wednesday (May 31) at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

The three funny men and writers of Documentary Now! attend the event to promote the upcoming third season of their documentary-style comedy show.

Joining the guys at the event were stars of Brockmire Amanda Peet and Hank Azaria – which just recently wrapped its first season.

