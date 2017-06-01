Top Stories
Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 5:00 am

Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, & Fred Armisen Promote Their Show 'Documentary Now!'

Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, & Fred Armisen Promote Their Show 'Documentary Now!'

Seth Meyers, Bill Hader, and Fred Armisen are all smiles as they arrive at IFC”s event for shows Brockmire and Documentary Now! on Wednesday (May 31) at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif.

The three funny men and writers of Documentary Now! attend the event to promote the upcoming third season of their documentary-style comedy show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Seth Meyers

Joining the guys at the event were stars of Brockmire Amanda Peet and Hank Azaria – which just recently wrapped its first season.

10+ pictures of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now01
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now02
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now03
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now04
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now05
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now06
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now07
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now08
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now09
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now10
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now11
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now12
seth bill fred promote their show documentary now13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanda Peet, Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Hank Azaria, Seth Meyers

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop