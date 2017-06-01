Sofia Boutella & Annabelle Wallis Bring 'The Mummy' to London

Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis both rocked pretty prints while discussing their film The Mummy in London today.

The actresses – Sofia in green and Anabelle in blue and pink – took the stage at the Build LDN event at AOL London on Thursday (June 1) in England.

They were joined by their co-stars Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and director Alex Kurtzman.

Missing from the appearance was their other co-star Tom Cruise, but you can check him out in Anabelle‘s Instagram post below, which she captioned, “Goodbye Paris…hello London!! Helicopter rides in premiere gowns. If all else fails, we are starting a band. #themummy #June9th @sofisia7 #tomcruise @alexkurtzman.”

See photos of the cast at the Paris premiere here, and don’t miss The Mummy when it hits theaters on June 9!

A post shared by Annabelle Wallis (@annabellewallis) on May 31, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

FYI: Sofia is wearing Saloni with Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. Annabelle is wearing Rebecca Taylor.

