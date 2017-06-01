Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo &amp; Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 7:32 pm

Sofia Boutella & Annabelle Wallis Bring 'The Mummy' to London

Sofia Boutella & Annabelle Wallis Bring 'The Mummy' to London

Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis both rocked pretty prints while discussing their film The Mummy in London today.

The actresses – Sofia in green and Anabelle in blue and pink – took the stage at the Build LDN event at AOL London on Thursday (June 1) in England.

They were joined by their co-stars Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and director Alex Kurtzman.

Missing from the appearance was their other co-star Tom Cruise, but you can check him out in Anabelle‘s Instagram post below, which she captioned, “Goodbye Paris…hello London!! Helicopter rides in premiere gowns. If all else fails, we are starting a band. #themummy #June9th @sofisia7 #tomcruise @alexkurtzman.”

See photos of the cast at the Paris premiere here, and don’t miss The Mummy when it hits theaters on June 9!

FYI: Sofia is wearing Saloni with Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. Annabelle is wearing Rebecca Taylor.

10+ pictures inside of The Mummy cast at AOL London…

Just Jared on Facebook
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 01
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 02
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 03
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 04
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 05
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 06
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 07
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 08
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 09
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 10
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 11
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 12
sofia boutella and annabelle wallis bring the mummy to london 13

Credit: Tim P. Whitby; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Kurtzman, Annabelle Wallis, Courtney B. Vance, Jake Johnson, Sofia Boutella

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop