Spider-Man's Tom Holland Flaunts Ripped Abs For 'British GQ'

Tom Holland is all smiles while giving a peek at his impressive six-pack for the new issue of British GQ.

Here’s what the 21-year-old Spider-Man star had to share with the mag about landing the role:

“I think before it looked like a leak, Marvel did a big press release to make it look like they had released it,” Tom said. “Though obviously I’ve just kiboshed those plans by telling you! I was lucky to get the huge excitement out of the way, then have a calm, collected conversation with my new bosses.”

