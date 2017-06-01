Top Stories
'Stan' Added to Dictionary Thanks to Eminem's Beloved Song!

Eminem‘s song “Stan” was released over 16 years ago and it is still playing a huge role in pop culture… and now the dictionary!

The song followed an obsessed fan named “Stan” and his letters to Eminem, with each verse being a new letter that showed his obsession growing stronger and stronger.

The term “stan” has been used by people to refer to being a fan of a certain celebrity.

The Oxford dictionary now recognizes “stan” as a noun meaning “an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity,” as well as a verb meaning to “be an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.”

Here’s how Oxford uses the verb form in a sentence: “Y’all know I stan for Katy Perry, so I was excited to see the artwork for her upcoming album.”
