Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 10:16 am

The Mummy's Sofia Boutella Tells 'Harper's Bazaar Arabia' She's 'Proud To Be Algerian'

The Mummy's Sofia Boutella Tells 'Harper's Bazaar Arabia' She's 'Proud To Be Algerian'

Sofia Boutella is absolutely stunning in this close-up shot for the June 2017 cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia magazine, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 35-year-old The Mummy star had to share with the mag:

On her childhood: “We were always in nature. In our family home we had a big, dishevelled garden, with deer, dogs, chickens and cats. There was a rundown old carriage that we would pretend had horses attached to it. I grew up in a very beautiful way, in a family that always encouraged me, and my calling to be artistic. We were raised to be open-minded, creative, to use our imaginations.”

On her roots, growing up in Algeria: “Algeria is a country that is dear to me, because it’s where I’m from, where my family is from, it’s my home. That will never leave me. I feel very worldly. But leaving a place like that when you’re so young doesn’t come without missing a sense of identity and belonging to one place. I think I’ve been blessed with the ability to travel, because I’m fearless to go anywhere, but I miss a sense of home, which was originally Algeria. But I feel Algerian, I’m proud to be Algerian and I carry that with me wherever I go.”

On falling in love with breakdancing: “It came about for me because I was sort of rebelling against all the rules. I was a teenager and I’d done ballet and gymnastics and everything was so strict and disciplined that I wanted a sense of freedom. I wanted to be left alone to dance freely, to dance the way that I felt and the way that I wanted. So I went and explored and came across some breakdancers and freestylers one day and it just spoke to me. There are no rules to it.”

For more from Sofia, visit HarpersBazaarArabia.com!
Credit: Jan Welters; Photos: Harper's Bazaar Arabia
Posted to: Magazine, Sofia Boutella

