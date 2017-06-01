The Mummy's Sofia Boutella Tells 'Harper's Bazaar Arabia' She's 'Proud To Be Algerian'

Sofia Boutella is absolutely stunning in this close-up shot for the June 2017 cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia magazine, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 35-year-old The Mummy star had to share with the mag:

On her childhood: “We were always in nature. In our family home we had a big, dishevelled garden, with deer, dogs, chickens and cats. There was a rundown old carriage that we would pretend had horses attached to it. I grew up in a very beautiful way, in a family that always encouraged me, and my calling to be artistic. We were raised to be open-minded, creative, to use our imaginations.”

On her roots, growing up in Algeria: “Algeria is a country that is dear to me, because it’s where I’m from, where my family is from, it’s my home. That will never leave me. I feel very worldly. But leaving a place like that when you’re so young doesn’t come without missing a sense of identity and belonging to one place. I think I’ve been blessed with the ability to travel, because I’m fearless to go anywhere, but I miss a sense of home, which was originally Algeria. But I feel Algerian, I’m proud to be Algerian and I carry that with me wherever I go.”

On falling in love with breakdancing: “It came about for me because I was sort of rebelling against all the rules. I was a teenager and I’d done ballet and gymnastics and everything was so strict and disciplined that I wanted a sense of freedom. I wanted to be left alone to dance freely, to dance the way that I felt and the way that I wanted. So I went and explored and came across some breakdancers and freestylers one day and it just spoke to me. There are no rules to it.”

For more from Sofia, visit HarpersBazaarArabia.com!