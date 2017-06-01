Tia & Tamera Mowry Are Working On A 'Sister, Sister' Reboot

Tia and Tamera Mowry are trying to bring back Sister, Sister!

The 38-year-old actresses and twin sisters have actively been working on a revival, according to Tia.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she told Nylon magazine. “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

“It’s not dead in any kind of way,” Tia added. “We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.”

The show, which ran from 1994 until 1999, focused on newly reconnected Tia, Tamera, and their on-screen parents – Tia‘s mom, Lisa (Jackee Harry), and Tamera‘s dad, Ray (Tim Reid) – all living together under one roof. Their neighbor Roger (Marques Houston) pretty much lived with them as well. (“Go home, Roger!”)

We can’t wait to see what a reboot would have in store!