Thu, 01 June 2017 at 4:22 pm

Tom Holland Gets Recognized More For 'Lip Sync Battle' Than 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland Gets Recognized More For 'Lip Sync Battle' Than 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland is dishing on his epic Lip Sync Battle performance.

In case you missed it, the 21-year-old Spider-Man actor dressed in drag and belted out Rihanna‘s “Umbrella” in a truly unforgettable moment.

“I just knew that if I was going to have any chance of beating [his Homecoming costar] Zendaya, I’d have to just go all out, and go down the funny route,” Tom told Yahoo Movies. “I get recognized more for my Lip Sync Battle than I do for being Spider-Man. People come up to me like, ‘Dude, You were so good in Lip Sync Battle!’ [I ask], ‘What do you think about Civil War? They’re like, ‘Huh?’”

Pictured: Tom and co-star Robert Downey Jr stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (May 31) in Hollywood.
