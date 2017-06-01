Uma Thurman Stays Dry Between 'War with Grandpa' Scenes

Uma Thurman takes cover as she shoots new scenes for her upcoming film War with Grandpa!

The 47-year-old actress was spotted standing underneath an umbrella between takes while on set on Tuesday (May 30) in Atlanta, Ga.

Uma recently returned back to the states from France, where she attended the 2017 Cannes Film Festival closing ceremonies over the weekend. Uma was one of the festival jury members.

War with Grandpa focuses on young Peter (Oakes Fegley), who, upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back.

