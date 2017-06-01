Top Stories
Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Taylor Swift Gains Small Victory in Case Against DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 6:30 am

Uma Thurman Stays Dry Between 'War with Grandpa' Scenes

Uma Thurman Stays Dry Between 'War with Grandpa' Scenes

Uma Thurman takes cover as she shoots new scenes for her upcoming film War with Grandpa!

The 47-year-old actress was spotted standing underneath an umbrella between takes while on set on Tuesday (May 30) in Atlanta, Ga.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Uma Thurman

Uma recently returned back to the states from France, where she attended the 2017 Cannes Film Festival closing ceremonies over the weekend. Uma was one of the festival jury members.

War with Grandpa focuses on young Peter (Oakes Fegley), who, upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back.

Don’t miss the family comedy when it hits theaters on October 20!
Just Jared on Facebook
uma thurman stays dry on war with grandpa set see the pics 01
uma thurman stays dry on war with grandpa set see the pics 02
uma thurman stays dry on war with grandpa set see the pics 03
uma thurman stays dry on war with grandpa set see the pics 04
uma thurman stays dry on war with grandpa set see the pics 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Uma Thurman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop