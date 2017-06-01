Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Hit the Gym Together in LA

Vanessa Hudgens tries to keep a low profile as she fuels up on coffee on Thursday afternoon (June 1) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress and singer was joined by longtime boyfriend Austin Butler as they spent the morning working out before running errands together.

The longtime couple reunited earlier this week after Austin returned home from filming the upcoming season of The Shannara Chronicles in New Zealand.

In case you missed it, Vanessa recently announced that she will be joining the new season of So You Think You Can Dance!

