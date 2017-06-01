Top Stories
will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 5:20 pm

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Hit the Gym Together in LA

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Hit the Gym Together in LA

Vanessa Hudgens tries to keep a low profile as she fuels up on coffee on Thursday afternoon (June 1) in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old actress and singer was joined by longtime boyfriend Austin Butler as they spent the morning working out before running errands together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

The longtime couple reunited earlier this week after Austin returned home from filming the upcoming season of The Shannara Chronicles in New Zealand.

In case you missed it, Vanessa recently announced that she will be joining the new season of So You Think You Can Dance!

10+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler leaving the gym…
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa austin hit the gym together in la01
vanessa austin hit the gym together in la02
vanessa austin hit the gym together in la03
vanessa austin hit the gym together in la04
vanessa austin hit the gym together in la05
vanessa austin hit the gym together in la06
vanessa austin hit the gym together in la07
vanessa austin hit the gym together in la08
vanessa austin hit the gym together in la09
vanessa austin hit the gym together in la10

Photos: Backgrid USA, WENN
Posted to: Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop