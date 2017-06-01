Vanessa Hudgens Reunites with Austin Butler After He Wraps 'Shannara' Season 2!

Vanessa Hudgens holds her hand over her face while strolling around town with boyfriend Austin Butler on Wednesday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

The longtime couple has not been seen together in months as Austin was in New Zealand shooting the second season of his series The Shannara Chronicles, which is moving from MTV to Spike.

The series just wrapped its second season and it looks like Vanessa and Austin are happy to be back together. She is about to have a busy summer as she just got a job as the new host of So You Think You Can Dance!

