Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 11:07 pm

Who Won 'The Amazing Race' 2017? Season 29 Winners Revealed!

Who Won 'The Amazing Race' 2017? Season 29 Winners Revealed!

The winners of season 29 of The Amazing Race have officially been announced and we have all the spoilers for you here!

Season 29 of The Amazing Race spanned over 9 countries, 17 cities and 36,000 miles.

The top three teams – Scott & Brooke, Logan & London, and Tara & Joey – traveled back to the United States where they completed their race in Chicago and the winning team took home the $1 million grand prize.

Click inside to find out who won The Amazing Race…

Beware of spoilers after this point…

And the winners are…

Scott & Brooke
Photos: CBS
