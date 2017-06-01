Who Won 'The Amazing Race' 2017? Season 29 Winners Revealed!

The winners of season 29 of The Amazing Race have officially been announced and we have all the spoilers for you here!

Season 29 of The Amazing Race spanned over 9 countries, 17 cities and 36,000 miles.

The top three teams – Scott & Brooke, Logan & London, and Tara & Joey – traveled back to the United States where they completed their race in Chicago and the winning team took home the $1 million grand prize.

Click inside to find out who won The Amazing Race…

Beware of spoilers after this point…

And the winners are…

Scott & Brooke