Thu, 01 June 2017 at 12:04 pm

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Rumors have been swirling this week about Fergie‘s departure from the Black Eyed Peas and now will.i.am is speaking out to confirm she has left the group.

Fergie joined the group in 2002 and was a crucial part of helped BEP turn into a global phenomenon. Some of their achievements include breaking the record for the most consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2009 with 26 weeks and also headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2011.

“Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album,” will.i.am said in a new interview with Ahlan. “Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like ‘Lets Get it Started,’ it’s Noelle (Scaggs), and then Fergie, songs like ‘Latin Girls,’ it’s Debi Nova, and ‘Request Line,’ it’s Macy Gray. We’ll always work with good females.”

will.i.am says that nobody will be replacing Fergie.

“As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie,” he said. “She’s working on her solo project at the moment, we’re on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music. We worked on a bunch of songs on her solo record, we’re proud that she has her label, but Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new project, Masters of the Sun.”

ARE YOU SAD to hear that Fergie has left the Black Eyed Peas?
Just Jared on Facebook
