Willow Smith & Lily-Rose Depp Step Out For Chanel in Tokyo

Willow Smith wears a pop of red while attending the Chanel Metiers D’art Collection Paris Cosmopolite Show at the Tsunamachi Mitsui Club on Wednesday (May 31) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 16-year-old singer was joined inside by models Lily-Rose Depp, Ellie Bamber, and Sistine Stallone.

Willow went all out with the fierce eyeliner as she embraced “the city’s Harajuku sensibilities with a fiery take on a kittenish flick of liner,” Vogue wrote.

