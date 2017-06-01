Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 1:03 pm

Willow Smith & Lily-Rose Depp Step Out For Chanel in Tokyo

Willow Smith wears a pop of red while attending the Chanel Metiers D’art Collection Paris Cosmopolite Show at the Tsunamachi Mitsui Club on Wednesday (May 31) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 16-year-old singer was joined inside by models Lily-Rose Depp, Ellie Bamber, and Sistine Stallone.

Willow went all out with the fierce eyeliner as she embraced “the city’s Harajuku sensibilities with a fiery take on a kittenish flick of liner,” Vogue wrote.

