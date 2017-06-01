Thu, 01 June 2017 at 10:58 pm
Yo Gotti: 'Rake It Up' ft. Nicki Minaj & Mike WiLL Made-It Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!
Yo Gotti has teamed up with some big names for his new song!
The 36-year-old rapper just dropped his song “Rake It Up” with the help of Mike WiLL Made-It and Nicki Minaj.
“Rake It Up” comes off of Yo Gotti‘s hot new album Gotti Made-It he produced alongside Mike WiLL.
You can download the Yo Gotti and Nicki‘s collaboration here.
Listen to “Rake It Up” below!
Click inside to read the lyrics…
