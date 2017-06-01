Zac Efron Calls His 'Baywatch' Shirtless Scenes 'Embarrassing'

Zac Efron may be in really good shape, but he still has a tough time talking about his amazing physique.

The 29-year-old Baywatch actor stopped by ITV’s Lorraine show with co-star Alexandra Daddario and he got a little shy when he was asked about his shirtless body.

“It’s embarrassing to talk about,” Zac said. “It’s a lot of training. I was with The Rock, so it’s motivation. We never worked out together though.”

Also pictured: Zac and Alex visit BBC Radio 1 and the Magic FM studios on Thursday (June 1) in London, England after she hosted a Movado press brunch in Berlin a couple days earlier.