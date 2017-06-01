Top Stories
will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 1:35 pm

Zac Efron Calls His 'Baywatch' Shirtless Scenes 'Embarrassing'

Zac Efron Calls His 'Baywatch' Shirtless Scenes 'Embarrassing'

Zac Efron may be in really good shape, but he still has a tough time talking about his amazing physique.

The 29-year-old Baywatch actor stopped by ITV’s Lorraine show with co-star Alexandra Daddario and he got a little shy when he was asked about his shirtless body.

“It’s embarrassing to talk about,” Zac said. “It’s a lot of training. I was with The Rock, so it’s motivation. We never worked out together though.”

Also pictured: Zac and Alex visit BBC Radio 1 and the Magic FM studios on Thursday (June 1) in London, England after she hosted a Movado press brunch in Berlin a couple days earlier.
Just Jared on Facebook
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 01
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 02
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 03
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 04
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 05
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 06
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 07
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 08
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 09
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 10
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 11
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 12
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 13
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 14
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 15
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 16
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 17
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 18
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 19
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 20
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 21
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 22
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 23
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 24
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 25
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 26
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 27
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 28
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 29
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 30
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 31
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 32
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 33
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 34
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 35
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 36
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 37
zac efron alexandra daddario london press 38

Credit: Andreas Rentz; Photos: INSTAR, Getty, WENN
Posted to: Alexandra Daddario, Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop