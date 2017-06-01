Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has Left the Black Eyed Peas

Chris Pine Puts His Steve Trevor Muscles on Display in NYC!

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 7:01 pm

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Favorite Summer Getaway!

Zoey Deutch is a blonde bombshell as she stars in Tory Burch‘s new fashion tunic campaign.

While shooting with the fashion brand, the 22-year-old actress opened up about her favorite things about summer:

On her favorite summer getaway: “The beach on the east coast. I’ve been going to the same spot every summer of my life since I was born, and have known all of my friends there since we were little kids. It’s so special and I cherish that experience and oasis so much. There are no cars, only bikes, boardwalks not roads, and no one wears shoes.”

On her favorite beach eats: “I do not mess around when it comes to bringing beach snacks. I’m the one in charge to bring a plethora of shenanigans. I like things that take a long time to consume so that I’m not left snack less at the beach (which would be a tragedy, of course). I like goldfish, grapes, pretzels, lime lays, peanuts, more goldfish, giant bottles of sparking water, candy… you know… all the healthy stuff.”

On her summer style: “I am loving big (but thin) silver hoops right now. When I’m feeling lazy or don’t know how to make a boring look work, it helps tie things together and make it more fun. P.S. Also, important to note, I’m obsessed with JLO and she’s been wearing them for ages, so they must be cool. Right?”
zoey deutch shares her favorite summer getaway01
zoey deutch shares her favorite summer getaway02

Photos: Margaret Zhang/Tory Burch
Posted to: Zoey Deutch

