Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 2:26 pm

Aly & AJ Drop New Song 'Take Me' - Stream & Lyrics!

Aly & AJ Drop New Song 'Take Me' - Stream & Lyrics!

Aly & AJ are back with new music and you can listen to their song “Take Me” right here!

The sister duo hasn’t released new music in years, but fans are freaking out over the new song and they are calling it the song of the summer already.

The Michalka sisters are getting ready to release a new EP on July 14 and “Take Me” will be featured on it.

Who else is just completely stoked that we have new Aly & AJ music?! Listen to the song below.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

