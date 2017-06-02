Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 12:24 am

Ansel Elgort: 'You Can Count On Me' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Ansel Elgort just dropped his new song!

The 23-year-old DJ and actor just released his latest single “You Can Count on Me” – and it’s hot!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ansel Elgort

The cover art resembles a dorm-room styled collage of Ansel, his friends, and family together which is fitting, since the lyrics include lines like “I’ll be right there for you,” and “my love will restore you.”

You can download Ansel‘s new song of off iTunes here.

Listen to “You Can Count On Me” below!

Check out the lyrics for “You Can Count On Me” inside…
