Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 5:27 pm

Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Ariana Grande arrived in Manchester, England on Friday (June 2) and her first stop was a visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the bombing.

The 23-year-old entertainer went to the rooms of many children to spend time with them and pose for photos.

“I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx,” 10-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann tweeted along with photos from the meeting.

Jaden suffered shrapnel wounds and fractures to both of her legs and has undergone two operations so far at the hospital.

Other kids and their families have been sharing photos from Ariana‘s visit as well!

Click inside to see more photos from Ariana Grande’s hospital visit…

