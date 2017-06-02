Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert to Air on ABC This Sunday

Ariana Grande fans in the U.S. will get to watch her One Love Manchester concert as well thanks to ABC!

The full concert will air live on Freeform starting at around 2pm ET on Sunday night (June 4) and then a one-hour highlights show will air on ABC after the NBA Finals game, Variety reports.

The three-hour long concert is set to feature so many amazing artists, including Ariana, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Niall Horan, and many more. Make sure to check out the complete lineup now.

If you’d like to make a donation to help the victims of the Manchester attack, you can go to JustGiving.com right now.