Bella Thorne Cheers On Gregg Sulkin at His Soccer Game

Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin are all smiles while heading to his soccer game on Thursday afternoon (June 1) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress cheered on Gregg, 25, while he played in the game with his friends.

Bella and Gregg dated for a year and a half and broke up last year. Now, following her fling with Scott Disick, it looks like Bella has reunited with her ex. There’s no confirmation that they’re back on rather than being just friends at this time though.

