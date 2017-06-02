Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017

Brenton Thwaites Joins Heath Ledger's Family At Australians In Film Scholarship Dinner 2017!

Brenton Thwaites is dapper in a blue suit while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Australians In Film Heath Ledger Scholarship Dinner held at the Sunset Marquis Hotel on Thursday (June 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 27-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star was joined by Cody Simpson, Patti Cake$ star Danielle Macdonald, Odessa Young, Nikolai Nikolaeff, Ben O’Toole and Olivia DeJonge at the scholarship dinner honouring the late actor.

During the event, the Ledger family – Heath‘s father Kim, mother Sally and his half-sisters Kate Ledger and Ashleigh Bell – helped announce Sydney actor Mojean Aria as the recipient of the prestigious scholarship.

