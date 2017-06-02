Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 10:11 pm

Carey Mulligan Reportedly Expecting Baby Number Two!

Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford are expecting their second child, according to E! News.

The 32-year-old actress was sporting a noticeable baby bump while out to dinner with her Mumford & Sons front man husband on Friday night (June 5) in London, England.

While Carey hasn’t confirmed the news just yet, she also kept her first pregnancy under wraps.

Carey only revealed that the couple had welcomed a little girl after she had given birth!

Their one-year-old daughter Evelyn was born in October of 2015.

Congratulations to Carey and Marcus!
Photos: WENN
