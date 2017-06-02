Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Dua Lipa's Self-Titled Debut Album Has Dropped - Stream, Download, & Listen Now!

Dua Lipa has finally released her highly anticipated self-titled debut album, Dua Lipa!

Recorded between London, Los Angeles, Toronto and New York, the set includes the 21-year-old singer’s hit songs “Hotter Than Hell,” “Be The One” and “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” along with a number of new songs, including collaborations with Miguel on “Lost In Your Light” and Chris Martin on “Homesick.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

“This is all very surreal. I’m at a loss for words. I feel very proud and I’m truly so thankful for everything we have built together,” Dua tweeted. “This moment is so special. I’ve never felt anything like it. I am really enjoying it. Thank you ❤️”

Dua‘s self-titled debut album is also available on iTunes now!
