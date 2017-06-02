Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017

Evan Peters Shows Off His Blue Hair in Beverly Hills

Evan Peters Shows Off His Blue Hair in Beverly Hills

Evan Peters tries to keep a low profile as he does some grocery shopping on Thursday afternoon (June 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actor put his blue hair in a messy top knot while he showed off his muscles in a tight T shirt.

Evan recently debuted his blue hair on the set of the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

The upcoming season of the hit TV show will be based on the past presidential election.
