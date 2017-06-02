Fri, 02 June 2017 at 6:20 am
Evan Peters Shows Off His Blue Hair in Beverly Hills
Evan Peters tries to keep a low profile as he does some grocery shopping on Thursday afternoon (June 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 30-year-old actor put his blue hair in a messy top knot while he showed off his muscles in a tight T shirt.
Evan recently debuted his blue hair on the set of the upcoming season of American Horror Story.
The upcoming season of the hit TV show will be based on the past presidential election.
