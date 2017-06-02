Fifth Harmony Took Over Central Park For An Amazing Performance on 'GMA'

Fifth Harmony were so amazing on Good Morning America this morning (June 2)!

Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane performed their brand new single, “Down”, for the first time, along with Gucci Mane.

Fifth Harmony also performed “Work From Home” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Worth It”.

“It’s been really incredible because we’ve been in the studio the past few months really working hard on our album,” Ally shared. “We’ve been creating, we’ve been writing. It’s been really amazing, we’ve been having so much fun.”

Dinah also shared that they’ve worked with Skrillex and Poo Bear on their upcoming music. “This album’s everything to us,” she says.

Check out all the performances below!

