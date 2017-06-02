Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Hit the Recording Studio Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make their way into a recording studio together on Thursday (June 1) in Hollywood.

The hot couple works together on The Voice and they have already recorded a single together, so we hope to hear more from them!

Mark Burnett, the creator of The Voice, has opened up about Gwen possibly returning as a coach in future seasons.

“Once you’ve got a red chair, you always have a red chair,” he told ET. “Coaches go on tour and make albums. This is the challenge of The Voice, is fitting into the schedule of these currently top-selling artists… [but] we love all our coaches.”