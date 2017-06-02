Halsey Drops New Album 'hopeless fountain kingdom' - Stream, Download, & Listen Now!

Halsey has released her highly anticipated new album hopeless fountain kingdom!

The 22-year-old singer is just as excited as we are about the 16-track set, which she dropped on Friday (June 2).

hopeless fountain kingdom – stylized with all lowercase letters – is Halsey‘s second album following Badlands, which she released back in August 2015.

Halsey‘s recent hits “Now or Never” (watch the music video here) and “Eyes Closed” are both featured on the new album, as well as “Strangers,” her pro-LGBTQ love song she recorded with Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui.

“Number 1 on iTunes!” Halsey tweeted. “Wow. That FLEW. You guys. it hasn’t even been out for a few minutes I feel like I’m in a tornado. THANK YOU. @AppleMusic.”

Listen below! You can also download the album on iTunes here.