Iggy Azalea is All Smiles While Greeting Fans at LAX

Iggy Azalea is all smiles as she makes her way through LAX International Airport on Thursday afternoon (June 1) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old Australian rapper showed off her toned tummy in a bright, peach sweat suit as she signed autographs for fans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Iggy Azalea

Over the weekend, Iggy took to Instagram to share a couple pics of herself enjoying some horseback riding lessons.

“Had a great memorial weekend doing a little XC with Defender,” Iggy captioned the below pic.