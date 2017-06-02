Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo &amp; Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 3:27 am

Isla Fisher & Gabrielle Union Proudly Promote Their Books

Isla Fisher & Gabrielle Union Proudly Promote Their Books

Isla Fisher was all smiles at the 2017 BookExpo!

The 41-year-old Nocturnal Animals actress spoke during the “Do I Amuse You” panel at the event held at Javits Center on Thursday (June 1) in New York City.

“Laughing our asses off today ‘margeincharge’ #johnhodgman ‘vacationland’ #dennisleary ‘whywedontsuck’ @bookexpoamerica,” Isla shared on Instagram.

She was there to promote her illustrated book series Marge in Charge – a collection of family-friendly short stories about a zany babysitter.

Also in attendance was Gabrielle Union, promoting her own upcoming book We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True.

“Throughout my life, I’ve often wondered aloud ‘How the hell did I end up here? Why me?’” she told People. “Not sure I’ve ever found all the answers to those questions, but in this book I share my journey … the good, the bad, and the WTF. You will definitely need more wine for this one.”

Her husband Dwyane Wade was there to show his support as well.

FYI: Isla is wearing Kate Spade New York.

10+ pictures inside of Isla Fisher and Gabrielle Union promoting their books…

Just Jared on Facebook
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 01
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 02
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 03
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 04
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 05
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 06
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 07
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 08
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 09
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 10
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 11
isla fisher and gabrielle union proudly promote their books 12

Credit: Getty; Photos: BackGrid USA, INSTAR
Posted to: Gabrielle Union, Isla Fisher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop