Isla Fisher & Gabrielle Union Proudly Promote Their Books

Isla Fisher was all smiles at the 2017 BookExpo!

The 41-year-old Nocturnal Animals actress spoke during the “Do I Amuse You” panel at the event held at Javits Center on Thursday (June 1) in New York City.

“Laughing our asses off today ‘margeincharge’ #johnhodgman ‘vacationland’ #dennisleary ‘whywedontsuck’ @bookexpoamerica,” Isla shared on Instagram.

She was there to promote her illustrated book series Marge in Charge – a collection of family-friendly short stories about a zany babysitter.

Also in attendance was Gabrielle Union, promoting her own upcoming book We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True.

“Throughout my life, I’ve often wondered aloud ‘How the hell did I end up here? Why me?’” she told People. “Not sure I’ve ever found all the answers to those questions, but in this book I share my journey … the good, the bad, and the WTF. You will definitely need more wine for this one.”

Her husband Dwyane Wade was there to show his support as well.

