Joe Jonas Shows His Puppy Love During Lunch With DNCE

Joe Jonas stepped out to enjoy a meal with his DNCE bandmates!

The 27-year-old singer joined Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, and Cole Whittle for their lunch date on Thursday (June 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Joe repped all black and a Van Halen tee, while the other three showed off their always unique styles as well.

Joe was spotted bending down to give their four-legged friend some love!

ICYMI, watch the band get behind the wheel and surprise fans in their hilarious Undercover Lyft video.

DNCE will head to New York in a couple weeks for the next stop of their tour.