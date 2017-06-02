Top Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 10:05 am

Julia Michaels: 'Uh Huh' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Julia Michaels has just dropped a brand new song called “Uh Huh,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the follow-up to the 23-year-old singer-songwriter’s hit single “Issues,” which is currently #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and is also set to be part of her upcoming debut Nervous System EP.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Michaels

I want to thank ALL OF YOU for all the #uhhuh love!!! Seriously,” Julia tweeted. “It and you mean the whole world to me. ❤️❤️😍😍😍”

Uh Huh” is also available on Spotify and iTunes!


Julia Michaels – Uh Huh (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Julia Michaels’ brand new song…
