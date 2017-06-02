Julia Michaels: 'Uh Huh' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Julia Michaels has just dropped a brand new song called “Uh Huh,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the follow-up to the 23-year-old singer-songwriter’s hit single “Issues,” which is currently #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and is also set to be part of her upcoming debut Nervous System EP.

I want to thank ALL OF YOU for all the #uhhuh love!!! Seriously,” Julia tweeted. “It and you mean the whole world to me. ❤️❤️😍😍😍”

“Uh Huh” is also available on Spotify and iTunes!



Julia Michaels – Uh Huh (Full Audio)

