Justin Theroux Attends the Series Finale Screening of ‘The Leftovers’ in NYC

Justin Theroux Attends the Series Finale Screening of ‘The Leftovers’ in NYC
gallery
justin theroux attends the series finale screening of the leftovers in nyc01
justin theroux attends the series finale screening of the leftovers in nyc02
justin theroux attends the series finale screening of the leftovers in nyc03
justin theroux attends the series finale screening of the leftovers in nyc04
justin theroux attends the series finale screening of the leftovers in nyc05
justin theroux attends the series finale screening of the leftovers in nyc06
justin theroux attends the series finale screening of the leftovers in nyc07
justin theroux attends the series finale screening of the leftovers in nyc08
justin theroux attends the series finale screening of the leftovers in nyc09
justin theroux attends the series finale screening of the leftovers in nyc10

Justin Theroux looks handsome as he suits up for the screening of The Leftovers series finale on Thursday night (June 1) at the Metrograph in New York City.

The 45-year-old actor was joined at the screening by his co-stars Carrie Coon, Amy Brenneman, and Scott Glenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

The day before, Justin shared in an interview that wife Jennifer Aniston refuses to read lines with him sometimes because she doesn't want to get spoiled for upcoming episodes!

The series finale of The Leftovers is set to air this Sunday, June 4 on HBO.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the screening...

Sponsored Links by ZergNet

Top Stories

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Just Jared Jr
  1. Zac Efron Hangs Onto a Pole on 'Graham Norton'
    Zac Efron Hangs Onto a Pole on 'Graham Norton'
    We’re not really sure why Zac Efron chose to hang onto this pole, but he did it. The Baywatch...
  2. Ansel Elgort Releases 'You Can Count On Me' - Listen Now!
    Ansel Elgort Releases 'You Can Count On Me' - Listen Now!
    Ansel Elgort‘s new song is out! The 23-year-old singer and actor just dropped his latest...
  3. Halsey's New Album 'hopeless fountain kingdom' is Finally Here - Listen Now!
    Halsey's New Album 'hopeless fountain kingdom' is Finally...
    The wait is over – Halsey just dropped her hot new album hopeless fountain kingdom! The...
Read more on Just Jared Jr! »