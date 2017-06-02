Justin Theroux Attends the Series Finale Screening of ‘The Leftovers’ in NYC

Justin Theroux looks handsome as he suits up for the screening of The Leftovers series finale on Thursday night (June 1) at the Metrograph in New York City.

The 45-year-old actor was joined at the screening by his co-stars Carrie Coon, Amy Brenneman, and Scott Glenn.

The day before, Justin shared in an interview that wife Jennifer Aniston refuses to read lines with him sometimes because she doesn't want to get spoiled for upcoming episodes!

The series finale of The Leftovers is set to air this Sunday, June 4 on HBO.

