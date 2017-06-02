Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 12:43 pm

Kathy Griffin teared up during a press conference in which she opened up about her bloody Trump photo and how she feels the President of the United States is bullying her.

The 56-year-old comedian’s lawyer Lisa Bloom opened the press conference by talking about the jobs that Kathy has lost since the photo was released and how the First Family has targeted her this week. The press conference took place at the attorney’s office on Friday morning (June 2) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

“I don’t think I will have a career after this,” Kathy said. “I’m going to be honest. He broke me. He broke me. And then I was like, ‘No, this is not right.’ And I apologized because that was the right thing to do and I meant it.”

“And then I saw the tide turning and I saw what they were doing,” Kathy continued, adding that she saw the Trump‘s were making it about Barron. “I would never want to hurt anyone, much less a child.”

Kathy also explained how the intent of the photo was to mock Trump‘s statement about Megyn Kelly, in which he said she had blood coming out of her eyes and “out of her wherever.”

Photos: Getty
  • TaraTeller

    does somebody need a wambulance?

  • http://hisblossombunny.tumblr.com/ NerdyBirdy

    waaahhhh poor widdle baby

  • charlotte mecklenburg

    This is honestly a ridiculous reaction. She should be apologizing. This is all an act to save her career. What are things coming to these days? She went way too far, I was a big fan of hers and that all stopped the second I saw that photo. I didn’t even vote for Trump and I’m mad. That photo goes WAY TOO FAR. American needs to pull back now and return to a level of civility. We do NOT stand for beheading. And holding up an beheaded President is beyond political hate, it’s deranged and it goes way too far. And I don’t blame the President’s family for OBJECTING to the photo. No way did they bully this idiot. They are simply objecting. If someone did this to my father or brother, I would be FURIOUS.