Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Kathy Griffin teared up during a press conference in which she opened up about her bloody Trump photo and how she feels the President of the United States is bullying her.

The 56-year-old comedian’s lawyer Lisa Bloom opened the press conference by talking about the jobs that Kathy has lost since the photo was released and how the First Family has targeted her this week. The press conference took place at the attorney’s office on Friday morning (June 2) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

“I don’t think I will have a career after this,” Kathy said. “I’m going to be honest. He broke me. He broke me. And then I was like, ‘No, this is not right.’ And I apologized because that was the right thing to do and I meant it.”

“And then I saw the tide turning and I saw what they were doing,” Kathy continued, adding that she saw the Trump‘s were making it about Barron. “I would never want to hurt anyone, much less a child.”

Kathy also explained how the intent of the photo was to mock Trump‘s statement about Megyn Kelly, in which he said she had blood coming out of her eyes and “out of her wherever.”

Kathy Griffin gets emotional over fallout from photo: “I don’t think I will have a career after this. I’m going to be honest, he broke me.” pic.twitter.com/upzPbAJHFD — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2017

