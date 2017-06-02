Top Stories
Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Bella Thorne Cheers On Gregg Sulkin at His Soccer Game

Cristiano Ronaldo & Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Fuel Pregnancy Rumors

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 1:52 pm

Katy Perry Debuts 15-Song Tracklist for 'Witness' Album

Katy Perry Debuts 15-Song Tracklist for 'Witness' Album

Katy Perry wears a blue leather dress while arriving at Le Meurice Hotel on Friday (June 2) in Paris, France.

The 32-year-old entertainer is currently promoting her upcoming album Witness and she just unveiled the names of the 15 songs featured on the tracklist!

“👁 the songs today! Join a WILD countdown to the album on Jun 8, 8p PT on www.youtube.com/katyperry. Ready to be a #WITNESS? ❤,” Katy wrote on her Instagram account along with a video announcing the tracklist.

The album features such songs as “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appetit” and “Swish Swish.”

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Click inside to see the tracklist to the album…

Katy Perry – Witness Tracklist

1. Witness
2. Hey Hey Hey
3. Roulette
4. Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)
5. Deja Vu
6. Power
7. Mind Maze
8. Miss You More
9. Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley)
10. Tsunami
11. Bon Appetit (feat. Migos)
12. Bigger Than Me
13. Save As Draft
14. Pendulum
15. Into Me You See
