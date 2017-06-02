Top Stories
Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 1:25 pm

Kevin Hart Gets His Head in the Game on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Kevin Hart had too much fun during his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The 37-year-old actor tried his hand at basketball alongside the host while stopping by the studio on Thursday (June 1) in Hollywood.

Kevin was there to promote his upcoming book I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons (already the No. 1 bestseller in Self-Help & Psychology Humor on Amazon), as well as his his new movie Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

That same day, he checked out the NBA Finals with his family.

“#Harts #NBAFINALS,” Kevin captioned the Instagram photo below, featuring himself and wife Eniko Parrish. The duo are expecting their first child together!

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Jimmy Kimmel Live “Game Night” special edition episodes air every night of the NBA Finals.

Click inside to watch Kevin shoot some hoops…


Three-Point Challenge with Kevin Hart
Photos: ABC/Randy Holmes
