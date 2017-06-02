Kim Kardashian Writes Letter on Need for Stricter Gun Control

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about the need for stricter gun control and how her own personal life experience has affected her beliefs.

The 36-year-old reality star says that she is not against owning guns, especially after what happened to her in Paris. Kim understands the need to feel secure, but she wants to make sure that guns are only in the hands of people who can be trusted with them.

“Is it more important to protect the second amendment than to protect our own children? Maybe you think so, maybe you don’t – but it’s important for us to at least continue to discuss and debate this openly, and to bring attention to the reality of gun violence and gun control,” Kim wrote in the letter on KimKardashianWest.com.

“I’m not against guns and I’m not against people owning guns. After what happened to me in Paris, I know how important it is to be safe and to have armed security. All of my security team is armed, but they also support stricter gun control laws and believe that we should restrict access to firearms for people with mental illness, anyone previously convicted of a misdemeanor, those who have been subject to a temporary restraining order and those at a higher risk of committing gun violence,” she added.

Kim concluded the letter by saying, “I want to help build a safer future for my children and I believe together we can find ways to do that, while still protecting the rights of the American people.”

Read the full letter now on her website.