Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Keep it Casual While Out in LA
Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Khloe kept it casual while out and about in LA!
The 38-year-old reality star was spotted heading into a movie theater on Friday afternoon (June 2) in Westlake, Calif.
She was joined by seven-year-old son Mason and four-year-old daughter Penelope (not pictured) as they caught a movie together.
Later in the day, Khloe was spotted solo as she headed out of a doctor’s office in Beverly Hills.
That same day, she took to her Twitter to send a shout out to her friend Chrissy Teigen.
“This is literally the best comfort food, thanks to my babe @chrissyteigen!!!” Khloe wrote, while sharing Chrissy‘s pot pie recipe.
This is literally the best comfort food, thanks to my babe @chrissyteigen!!! https://t.co/hitGSiilJZ
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2017