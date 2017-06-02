Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 11:49 pm

Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Keep it Casual While Out in LA

Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Khloe kept it casual while out and about in LA!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted heading into a movie theater on Friday afternoon (June 2) in Westlake, Calif.

She was joined by seven-year-old son Mason and four-year-old daughter Penelope (not pictured) as they caught a movie together.

Later in the day, Khloe was spotted solo as she headed out of a doctor’s office in Beverly Hills.

That same day, she took to her Twitter to send a shout out to her friend Chrissy Teigen.

“This is literally the best comfort food, thanks to my babe @chrissyteigen!!!” Khloe wrote, while sharing Chrissy‘s pot pie recipe.

Photos: AKM/GSI
