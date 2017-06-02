Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 11:05 pm

Lea Michele, January Jones & Yara Shahidi Get Inspiring!

Lea Michele stepped out for an inspiring afternoon!

The 30-year-old actress and singer hit the red carpet at the Inspiration Awards on Friday (June 2) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Lea was joined at the event by January Jones, Yara Shahidi, Beverley Mitchell, and Ali Fedotowsky.

During the event, January served as both a presenter and a member of the host committee, while Yara‘s show Black-ish was honored!

The annual award ceremony is hosted by Step Up, an organization that believes all girls should have the opportunity to fulfill their potential.
