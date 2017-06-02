Top Stories
Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 8:01 pm

Leah Remini Joins the Cast of 'Kevin Can Wait' as Series Regular

Leah Remini and Kevin James are reuniting on the small screen once again!

The 46-year-old actress has officially signed on to become a series regular on season two of Kevin Can Wait.

Leah first appeared on the two-part season one finale, where she played a wise-cracking police officer named Vanessa Cellucci who formally worked with Kevin‘s character.

Kevin and Leah previously starred on the hit show King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons on CBS.

Coincidentally Kevin Can Wait airs in the same time slot that King of Queens previously held – Mondays at 8 PM.
