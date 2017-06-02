Leah Remini Joins the Cast of 'Kevin Can Wait' as Series Regular

Leah Remini and Kevin James are reuniting on the small screen once again!

The 46-year-old actress has officially signed on to become a series regular on season two of Kevin Can Wait.

Leah first appeared on the two-part season one finale, where she played a wise-cracking police officer named Vanessa Cellucci who formally worked with Kevin‘s character.

Kevin and Leah previously starred on the hit show King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons on CBS.

Coincidentally Kevin Can Wait airs in the same time slot that King of Queens previously held – Mondays at 8 PM.