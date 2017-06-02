Top Stories
Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 4:41 pm

Matt Bomer Goes Back to Old School Hollywood in 'Last Tycoon' Trailer for Amazon!

Matt Bomer Goes Back to Old School Hollywood in 'Last Tycoon' Trailer for Amazon!

Matt Bomer‘s upcoming series The Last Tycoon will be premiering this summer on Amazon Prime Video and the trailer for season one was just released!

All nine episodes from season one will be released on July 28.

Lily Collins and Kelsey Grammer also star in the series, which “follows Monroe Stahr, Hollywood’s Golden Boy (Bomer) as he battles father figure and boss Pat Brady (Grammer) for the soul of their studio. In a world darkened by the Depression and the growing influence of Hitler’s Germany, The Last Tycoon illuminates the passions, violence and towering ambition of 1930s Hollywood.”

ARE YOU EXCITED to see Mat Bomer in The Last Tycoon?
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kelsey Grammer, Lily Collins, Matt Bomer, Television, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop