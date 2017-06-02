Matt Bomer Goes Back to Old School Hollywood in 'Last Tycoon' Trailer for Amazon!

Matt Bomer‘s upcoming series The Last Tycoon will be premiering this summer on Amazon Prime Video and the trailer for season one was just released!

All nine episodes from season one will be released on July 28.

Lily Collins and Kelsey Grammer also star in the series, which “follows Monroe Stahr, Hollywood’s Golden Boy (Bomer) as he battles father figure and boss Pat Brady (Grammer) for the soul of their studio. In a world darkened by the Depression and the growing influence of Hitler’s Germany, The Last Tycoon illuminates the passions, violence and towering ambition of 1930s Hollywood.”

ARE YOU EXCITED to see Mat Bomer in The Last Tycoon?